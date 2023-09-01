Deputies: 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 3-year-old was shot and killed in Iredell County by his brother on Thursday night.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the shooting happened off Fort Dobbs Road in Statesville, near I-40 and Turnersburg Highway.

The incident reportedly took place after the toddler’s sibling found a loaded gun in a car.

Deputies say the child was taken to an area hospital and then flown to North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, where they later died of their injuries.

The shooting is believed to have been accidental.

“We make this media release with great sadness. Please remember this family, along with all of the first responders who were at the scene and hospital, and keep them in your prayers in the coming days,” said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

