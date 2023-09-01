PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut

On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.
On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.(Gray News)
By Jay Kenney and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.

Submarine Base Firefighters Local F-219 confirmed that crews are fighting a blaze that began around 6 a.m.

According to Norwich Firefighters Local 892, two buildings located on the property went up in flames shortly before.

Six fire hoses were reported to be in operation, officials say.

Companies from Groton, New London, Waterford, Mystic, Old Mystic, Gales Ferry and Norwich are responding.

No further information was immediately available.

