Cornelius police captain says fentanyl heard about daily, talks impacts

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers from the Cornelius Police Department are hearing about the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl more and more.

“I would say fentanyl is something that we hear about every day,” Cornelius Police Capt. Jennifer Thompson said.

Thompson spoke to WBTV about fentanyl and how it is impacting communities across the country.

Data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse shows that since 2015 there has been a sharp increase in the number of overdose deaths across the country.

The data shows that the increase in deaths is largely due to synthetic opioids.

“Five years ago, 10 years ago, (it was) nonexistent. Now it’s part of what some of the teenage groups are experimenting with,” Thompson said about fentanyl.

The police captain believes the strength and potency of fentanyl have helped contribute to the drug’s rise in popularity.

Fentanyl has wreaked havoc across the nation and in suburban communities like Cornelius.

Since last August, Hough High School in Cornelius has lost two students to suspected fentanyl overdose - 17-year-old Laird Ramirez and 14-year-old Olivia Moloney.

Related: ‘I couldn’t even hug my daughter’: Parents lose children to fentanyl overdose

Ramirez’ mother and Moloney’s mother and father spoke to WBTV about losing a child to an overdose.

Tamara Ellestad, Moloney’s mother, warned other teens to avoid experimenting with drugs.

“To those teenagers out there who are listening; think about your parents. Think about your grandparents, your siblings, people that love you, depend on you and need you here. Don’t do this to them. Just make better choices,” she pleaded.

Shortly after Laird Ramirez’s death, Cornelius Police charged Ehsanullah “Sean” Ayaar with felony death by distribution. Weeks later, the case was dismissed.

A dismissal filed in court explains that prosecutors cannot prove Ramirez took anything that was sold by Ayaar.

Legal representation for Ayaar declined to comment for this story.

In June, Cornelius Police announced two arrests and a large seizure of drugs after executing a search warrant at a home on Norman Island Drive in Cornelius.

“We started getting word to our crime reduction unit that there was an increase in teenagers purchasing these pills, heavy vehicle traffic coming in and out,” Thompson said.

Tina Marie Alexander, 46, and Matthew Christian Dominguez, 21, were charged with several drug crimes after the warrant was executed. Police said that detectives seized 988 yellow and blue fentanyl pills, 17 grams of methamphetamine and two grams of psychedelic mushrooms.

Legal representation for Dominguez declined to comment on this story. An attorney for Alexander has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Johnson issued a warning for parents about the dangers of drugs in the community.

“I would hope that what parents take away from this is be heavily involved in your kid’s lives,” Johnson said. “From a law enforcement standpoint, we would love for parents to start being more invasive if they’re not already. If they have questions, ask your kids questions.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.