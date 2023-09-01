PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMS leaders discuss express bus stops, first week of school

The district faced some issues with the new stops, but it is working to improve.
CMS rolled out its new express bus stops at the start of the new school year.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday marks the end of the first week of school for students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill gave on update on how the week went, touching on topics including staffing, how the express bus route plan is going, and free and reduced breakfast and lunches.

Hill said the first week of school had a few hiccups, including issues with express bus stops, which are the consolidated pickup points for magnet school students.

Chief operations officer Brian Schultz said he would give this week’s express bus stops performance a “B” grade, but he said staff is working daily to get that grade up.

Among the issues at the express bus stops this week was some stops not having proper signage, causing students to not know where to go. Other buses were simply overcrowded.

To remedy the issues, CMS has put in more obvious signs at some schools and is rerouting certain buses to prevent them from becoming too full.

Student on-time arrival and drop off did improve as the week progressed.

The district is asking parents to download the “Here Comes the Bus” app, and to let them know how express stops are working for their student.

“Our team is making adjustments on the fly,” Schultz said. “We also have to make sure we have every stop covered with a security personnel or staff member. We’re working on that as well, and we’re coming really close to get that accomplished. Overall, there have been some glitches, but parents have been really good about giving us feedback.”

Currently, only express stops on CMS campuses are staffed with security, not stops in neighborhoods or other non-CMS locations.

