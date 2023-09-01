PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte man sentenced to life in prison after jury convicts him of murdering parents, kidnapping niece

The trial, which began on July 31, 2023, ended Thursday with the jury’s guilty verdict.
Curtis Atkinson, Jr. (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte man who, along with his girlfriend, murdered his parents, kidnapped his then 11-year-old niece and fled to Washington, D.C., was found guilty of murder, kidnapping and multiple other offenses, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

RELATED: Relatives of couple allegedly killed by son say they never knew of trouble

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Team tried Curtis Atkinson Jr., 43, for two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The jury found him guilty as charged, according to a news release.

Atkinson was then sentenced to two consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charges and 404-532 months, the maximum allowable sentences, for the remaining charges. Those sentences will run consecutive to the life sentences.

RELATED: Running club honors fellow runner killed in double homicide

On March 30, 2017, Atkinson and his girlfriend, Nikkia Cooper, went to the home of Atkinson’s parents, Curtis Atkinson Sr. and Ruby Atkinson, after being evicted from their own home earlier that day. After an argument between them, Atkinson and Cooper killed Atkinson’s parents. Atkinson’s niece was at the home at the time.

Atkinson and Cooper stayed in the house with Atkinson’s niece until April 2, 2017, when they kidnapped the niece and fled to Washington, D.C. There, they were arrested that night and the niece was rescued by D.C. police.

Cooper previously pled guilty in connection with the crimes.

