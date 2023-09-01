Caught on camera: Gaston Co. thieves steal lawn equipment, plan goes awry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police need your help finding the people who stole lawn equipment from a local lawn company.

It happened on Monday while Beau Norwood, who owns Beau Mows Lawn Care, was making his rounds in the Dallas area.

What the thieves did not know, is that they were caught on camera.

“I saw them come in and I immediately knew something, something wasn’t right,” Norwood told WBTV.

Norwood says he was mowing a backyard and saw an SUV enter the customer’s driveway where he had left a leaf blower and weed trimmer.

“Then a lightbulb kind of went off,” he said.

Surveillance cameras captured the chaos unfolding before he could get there.

The video shows a masked person jumping out of the SUV and grabbing the leaf blower and trimmer, but as he hurries back to the car he slips and falls, sending the trimmer and his shoe flying.

“He had on two wheel drive crocs, so you know, that’s not really a good escape shoe,” Norwood said.

In the video the thief makes it back into the car with the leaf blower and the getaway driver takes off, but that’s not where this story ends.

In their haste to get out of there, the driver almost reverses into an oncoming truck.

“I was frustrated that my stuff was stolen, but I was more frustrated that they put people in danger,” Norwood said. “I didn’t realize that he even fell until I watched the video after the fact, and that gave me a little bit of satisfaction knowing that he paid for it.”

Norwood had to buy a new $500 dollar leaf blower.

“It’s something that they can get rid of really easily at a pawn shop or a flea market or marketplace,” he said.

But he’s confident karma will catch up with whoever did this.

“Stupid people win stupid prizes and hopefully he’s got one coming up,” he said.

According to Gaston County Police, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a gray Ford EcoSport, but it did not have a registration plate displayed.

Police ask if you are the driver of the pick-up truck that almost collided with the suspect vehicle, or have any information regarding this case, that you contact Officer R. Proctor with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

