2-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Iredell County, sources say
The incident reportedly took place after the toddler’s sibling found a loaded gun in a car.
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-year-old was shot and killed in Iredell County on Thursday night, sources said.
Sources said the shooting happened off Fort Dobbs Road in Statesville, near I-40 and Turnersburg Highway.
The shooting is believed to have been accidental.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
