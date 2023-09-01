2-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Iredell County, sources say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-year-old was shot and killed in Iredell County on Thursday night, sources said.

Sources said the shooting happened off Fort Dobbs Road in Statesville, near I-40 and Turnersburg Highway.

The incident reportedly took place after the toddler’s sibling found a loaded gun in a car.

The shooting is believed to have been accidental.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

