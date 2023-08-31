TV newsman, Louisville native Steve Crump, dies of cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An award-winning television journalist and Louisville native has passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.

Steve Crump, 65, grew up in Louisville’s Smoketown neighborhood. He attended Flaget High School until its closure in the spring of 1974 and graduated from Trinity High School in the Class of 1975.

Steve attended Eastern Kentucky University where he studied journalism. After several stops early in his career, including one at WKYT in Lexington, Steve landed at WBTV in Charlotte in April 1984. That’s where he spent 40 years as a reporter.

Steve lived in North Carolina, but he never forgot his Louisville roots. He often traveled back home to shoot and produce documentaries on Louisville or report on stories of national interest that happened in the Bluegrass. One of those stories was the funeral of Muhammad Ali.

For many years, the First Saturday in May would find Steve working with WAVE to bring our viewers coverage of the Kentucky Derby. He always had a way of finding a unique story.

“Our hearts are breaking as we share the news of the passing of our beloved Steve,” said Cathy Crump, Steve’s wife, in a statement. “He was determined to share the truth and broadcasting became the chosen vehicle. His true passion was being a part of the lives of the people in his community and sharing their truths. We will remain steadfast and never forget his passion.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

