PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

TV newsman, Louisville native Steve Crump, dies of cancer

Steve Crump
Steve Crump(WBTV)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An award-winning television journalist and Louisville native has passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.

Steve Crump, 65, grew up in Louisville’s Smoketown neighborhood. He attended Flaget High School until its closure in the spring of 1974 and graduated from Trinity High School in the Class of 1975.

Steve attended Eastern Kentucky University where he studied journalism. After several stops early in his career, including one at WKYT in Lexington, Steve landed at WBTV in Charlotte in April 1984. That’s where he spent 40 years as a reporter.

Steve lived in North Carolina, but he never forgot his Louisville roots. He often traveled back home to shoot and produce documentaries on Louisville or report on stories of national interest that happened in the Bluegrass. One of those stories was the funeral of Muhammad Ali.

For many years, the First Saturday in May would find Steve working with WAVE to bring our viewers coverage of the Kentucky Derby. He always had a way of finding a unique story.

“Our hearts are breaking as we share the news of the passing of our beloved Steve,” said Cathy Crump, Steve’s wife, in a statement. “He was determined to share the truth and broadcasting became the chosen vehicle. His true passion was being a part of the lives of the people in his community and sharing their truths. We will remain steadfast and never forget his passion.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
Idalia tracker
NHC: Idalia rainfall to diminish in eastern NC by Thursday afternoon
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers: Taylorsville woman killed in Wednesday morning crash
Impacts from Hurricane Idalia have led to First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Impacts from Idalia to continue before drying out Thursday
Morgan Kesler, 36, was charged.
Rowan deputies make arrest after woman allegedly tries to pay for gas with someone else’s debit card

Latest News

Looking at the damage left behind by Idalia
Looking at the damage left behind by Idalia
Officers responded to Pressley Road near the Pressley Road Neighborhood Park after receiving...
Man charged in 2021 southwest Charlotte homicide, CMPD says
The improvements are planned at Bakers Creek Park, Pleasant Avenue Park, Safrit Park, Village...
Kannapolis City Council approves funds to improve and expand park facilities
The roof was blown off the house with debris scattered in the water.
NWS confirms EF0 tornado hit Cherry Grove area after waterspout moved ashore
Steve Crump
Fundraiser started in memory of veteran WBTV reporter Steve Crump