Tractor-trailer crash on I-85 in Gastonia leaves one dead, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a tractor-trailer ran off Interstate 85 North Thursday in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said the tractor-trailer hit trees and caught fire after crashing near Fairview Drive. Gastonia firefighters were able to contain the fire.

One person died on the scene as a result of the crash, police said.

Gastonia police said they are investigating the crash.

Police said Interstate 85 is open but is down to two lanes. Expect traffic delays.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.