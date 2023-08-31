PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Tractor-trailer crash on I-85 in Gastonia leaves one dead, police say

Police said the tractor-trailer hit trees and caught fire after crashing near Fairview Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a tractor-trailer ran off Interstate 85 North Thursday in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said the tractor-trailer hit trees and caught fire after crashing near Fairview Drive. Gastonia firefighters were able to contain the fire.

One person died on the scene as a result of the crash, police said.

Gastonia police said they are investigating the crash.

Police said Interstate 85 is open but is down to two lanes. Expect traffic delays.

