PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour concert film

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to the big screen!

The Eras Tour concert film hits theaters on Oct. 13.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!” Swift said on Instagram. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

Ticket prices start at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors.

The Eras Tour concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States. The film is also showing at Regal and Cinemark theaters.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia tracker
NHC: Flooding possible in eastern NC as Idalia batters Outer Banks
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers: Taylorsville woman killed in Wednesday morning crash
Impacts from Hurricane Idalia have led to First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Impacts from Idalia to continue before drying out Thursday
The crash happened Tuesday evening on Interstate 40 in Burke County, troopers said.
1 dead after Burke County motorcycle crash, troopers say
More than 50 flights have been canceled at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as...
80+ flights canceled at Charlotte airport, others delayed as Hurricane Idalia nears

Latest News

Idalia has caused several school schedule changes on Thursday.
Several local school districts announce schedule changes in wake of Idalia
The iconic pregame show will be hosted at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday, hours before kickoff...
Charlotte preparing to host ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of UNC, South Carolina matchup
Idalia damages portions of North and South Carolina coasts
Idalia damages portions of North and South Carolina coasts
Smoke-sniffing drones may be the future of California wildland firefighting. (KMAX, KOVR, UC...
Engineers build smoke-sniffing drones to help fight California fires
Wiseman Mpepa from Malawi survived the fire that broke out in central Johannesburg, South...
Fatal fire survivor talks about his attempt to escape blaze