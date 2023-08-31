‘Steve Crump set the standard for professionalism’: Gov. Cooper, others pay tribute to veteran WBTV reporter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Condolences came in from across Charlotte and the state following the news that veteran WBTV reporter Steve Crump passed away Thursday morning.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Steve set a strong example in his long fight against cancer.

“Steve Crump set the standard for professionalism and integrity bringing the news to the people of Charlotte,” Cooper said in a statement.

The Charlotte Knights posted photos of Steve throwing out the ceremonial first pitch during a 2019 game.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family & friends of Steve Crump, a great friend to the Knights for so many years,” the team posted on X.

Steve recently reflected on the five years following his cancer diagnosis, and how his WBTV colleagues of nearly 40 years were with him every step of the way.

During his time at WBTV, which began in April of 1984, Steve’s work included coverage of historical events, from Hurricane Hugo to the Ray Carruth trial.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that veteran reporter Steve Crump has lost his battle with cancer. During his historic & impactful career, Steve always was sure to emphasize the importance of equal justice under the law & the humanity of every person who entered our courts,” a social post from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney’s Office stated.

Members of Get Your Rear in Gear, a Charlotte 5K run/walk that raises colorectal cancer awareness, extended their condolences to the WBTV family following Steve’s passing.

“Cancer will never be able to take away Steve’s impact on the world or the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him,” the organization posted on Instagram.

WBTV viewers also left hundreds of condolences on the station’s Facebook page.

