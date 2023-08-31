PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Steve Crump set the standard for professionalism’: Gov. Cooper, others pay tribute to veteran WBTV reporter

Steve passed away early Thursday morning after a battle with cancer.
He started telling the stories of Charlotte in April of 1984.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Condolences came in from across Charlotte and the state following the news that veteran WBTV reporter Steve Crump passed away Thursday morning.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Steve set a strong example in his long fight against cancer.

“Steve Crump set the standard for professionalism and integrity bringing the news to the people of Charlotte,” Cooper said in a statement.

The Charlotte Knights posted photos of Steve throwing out the ceremonial first pitch during a 2019 game.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family & friends of Steve Crump, a great friend to the Knights for so many years,” the team posted on X.

Steve recently reflected on the five years following his cancer diagnosis, and how his WBTV colleagues of nearly 40 years were with him every step of the way.

During his time at WBTV, which began in April of 1984, Steve’s work included coverage of historical events, from Hurricane Hugo to the Ray Carruth trial.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that veteran reporter Steve Crump has lost his battle with cancer. During his historic & impactful career, Steve always was sure to emphasize the importance of equal justice under the law & the humanity of every person who entered our courts,” a social post from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney’s Office stated.

Members of Get Your Rear in Gear, a Charlotte 5K run/walk that raises colorectal cancer awareness, extended their condolences to the WBTV family following Steve’s passing.

“Cancer will never be able to take away Steve’s impact on the world or the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him,” the organization posted on Instagram.

WBTV viewers also left hundreds of condolences on the station’s Facebook page.

It is with great sadness that WBTV announces the passing of Steve Crump. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s wife,...

Posted by WBTV News on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia tracker
NHC: Idalia rainfall to diminish in eastern NC by Thursday afternoon
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers: Taylorsville woman killed in Wednesday morning crash
Impacts from Hurricane Idalia have led to First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Impacts from Idalia to continue before drying out Thursday
Morgan Kesler, 36, was charged.
Rowan deputies make arrest after woman allegedly tries to pay for gas with someone else’s debit card
The crash happened Tuesday evening on Interstate 40 in Burke County, troopers said.
1 dead after Burke County motorcycle crash, troopers say

Latest News

Looking at the damage left behind by Idalia
Looking at the damage left behind by Idalia
Idalia has caused several school schedule changes on Thursday.
Several local school districts announce schedule changes in wake of Idalia
Teacher surprised with shopping spree buys classroom supplies
Teacher surprised with shopping spree buys classroom supplies
Idalia damages portions of North and South Carolina coasts
Idalia damages portions of North and South Carolina coasts
The iconic pregame show will be hosted at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday, hours before kickoff...
Charlotte preparing to host ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of UNC, South Carolina matchup