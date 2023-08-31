PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Statesville honors Sanitation Employees Kevin Rankins and Eddie Boller for decades of service

Collectively having over 8 decades of invaluable experience, Kevin and Eddie will leave a...
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends, family, and colleagues came together for a Retirement Celebration today to honor the remarkable careers of two City of Statesville employees, Kevin Rankins and Eddie Boller. With a combined experience of over 81 years in the Sanitation Division, their retirement marks the end of an era.

Kevin Rankins, known by most as Winky, began his journey with the City in 1978 within the Water/Sewer Maintenance Division. In 1985 he transitioned to the Sanitation Division, assuming the role of Assistant Sanitation Superintendent, working alongside his longtime friend and mentor, Freddy Morrison. In 2019 Rankins was promoted to the position of Sanitation Superintendent.

Rankin’s tenure within the Sanitation Division witnessed the transformation from days of manual back-door pickups to the introduction of semi-automatic trucks, to the implementation of automatic trucks. Eagerly looking forward to his retirement, Rankin’s plans to dedicate much of his time to fishing, socializing with friends, and actively contributing to his church. With his 94-year-old mother playing an important role in his life, he plans to spend more time with her, alongside his wife Cynthia, two children, and five grandchildren.

Kenneth “Eddie” Boller joined the City’s Sanitation Division in 1987 and quickly became an important part of the team. He was promoted to Sanitation Supervisor in 2011. In additional to his promotion in 2011, Boller was the recipient of the Herman Drake award from the American Public Works Association for his outstanding service in Public Works/Solid Waste.

During the Retirement Celebration, Public Works Director Mark Taylor presented Rankins and Boller with plaques of appreciation. He commended their unwavering dedication and service to the City of Statesville, acknowledging the significant impact they’ve made. Additionally, City Councilman Frederick Foster presented them a Community Service Award, acknowledging their substantial contributions to enhancing the quality of life within the Ward 6 community.

Boller and his wife, Sheila, will begin their retirement journey together on August 30th. He is looking forward to some rest and relaxation, and then traveling with his wife. They have four children, three grandchildren, and one grandchild on the way to keep them busy.

Collectively having over 8 decades of invaluable experience, Kevin and Eddie will leave a lasting mark on the City of Statesville. As they bid farewell to their daily routines, both expressed their gratitude for the

camaraderie and friendships made throughout their time with the City. While they’ll miss the familiar faces of their coworkers, they’re eagerly anticipating the opportunities that the next chapter of life will bring.

