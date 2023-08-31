Spotlight on Old Town Soap Co.: From local craft to global demand

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Economic Development Council was recently treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the epicenter of a local success story: Old Town Soap Co.

Born from the passionate endeavors of Brent and Beth Engelwood of China Grove in 2010, what began as a humble venture of crafting soaps for their inner circle, quickly spiraled into a flourishing enterprise.

Their unique fragrances and quality products resonated so well that they soon found themselves opening a storefront in downtown. Over the years, their product range expanded, encompassing their top selling shower bombs, Earnhardt Outdoors product line, and lotion candles just to name a few.

Their resilience and adaptability were in full display during the pandemic. As the world grappled with uncertainty, Old Town Soap Co. responded to the rising demand for moisturizing hand sanitizers.

Soon, their product was not just a North Carolina favorite but an international sensation.

From its humble beginnings in southern Rowan, Old Town Soap Co. has expanded to three pivotal locations: retail storefronts in China Grove and Kannapolis, as well as their central manufacturing hub in Landis, which is already primed for expansion. From a two-person team, Brent and Beth, they’ve grown to a team of 15.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Brent and Beth in 2021 at my previous job,” said Mollie Ruf, Rowan EDC Marketing & Communications Manager. “Witnessing their meteoric growth in just two years is nothing short of astounding. It may sound bold, but given their unwavering commitment to quality and distinct fragrances, I genuinely believe they’re on track to become the next big name in personal care products. Bath and Body Works, take note!”

WATCH ORIGINALLY MADE IN ROWAN

