Several local school districts announce schedule changes in wake of Idalia

The remnants of the now tropical storm are moving out of the Carolinas on Thursday morning.
File image of classroom
File image of classroom(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the remnants of Idalia continue to impact the Carolinas, the now tropical storm has prompted some local school districts to change their plans on Thursday.

Following the passage of the storm, Richmond County Schools will be closed Thursday.

Schools in Anson, Chesterfield and Lancaster counties will hold remote learning days.

Union County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay, as the district says that will give officials time to assess road conditions during daylight hours.

Idalia caused schedule changes on Wednesday as well, with afterschool activities being canceled in several Charlotte-area counties as rain from the storm moved through.

After the sun comes up Thursday, things will dry out and begin to warm up into the weekend.

