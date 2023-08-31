Quiet, dry conditions expected after Idalia moves through Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Tropical Storm Idalia pushes east into the Atlantic, quiet and dry conditions can be expected across the Charlotte metro area for the balance of the week.

Today : Mostly sunny, pleasant

Friday : Mostly sunny, less humid

Weekend Outlook: Plenty of sunshine, warmer

An area of high pressure over the upper Midwest will help keep the Carolinas in a drier weather pattern over the next several days. Temperatures will also be below normal for a few days but gradually warm back into the lower 90s early next week.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Our warming trend will begin by the second half of the weekend but until then, highs will top out in the lower 80s. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

The Charlotte-metro area will dry out after several days of heavy rain. (First Alert Weather)

Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant with highs in the upper 80s.

Labor Day is looking mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

