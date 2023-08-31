PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Quiet, dry conditions expected after Idalia moves through Carolinas

The weather will quickly turn warmer, but still below average, and on Thursday.
Behind Idalia much drier air is filtering and will bring very comfortable conditions for this afternoon.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Tropical Storm Idalia pushes east into the Atlantic, quiet and dry conditions can be expected across the Charlotte metro area for the balance of the week.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid
  • Weekend Outlook: Plenty of sunshine, warmer

An area of high pressure over the upper Midwest will help keep the Carolinas in a drier weather pattern over the next several days. Temperatures will also be below normal for a few days but gradually warm back into the lower 90s early next week.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Our warming trend will begin by the second half of the weekend but until then, highs will top out in the lower 80s. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

The Charlotte-metro area will dry out after several days of heavy rain.
The Charlotte-metro area will dry out after several days of heavy rain.(First Alert Weather)

Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant with highs in the upper 80s.

Labor Day is looking mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia tracker
NHC: Idalia rainfall to diminish in eastern NC by Thursday afternoon
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers: Taylorsville woman killed in Wednesday morning crash
Impacts from Hurricane Idalia have led to First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Impacts from Idalia to continue before drying out Thursday
Morgan Kesler, 36, was charged.
Rowan deputies make arrest after woman allegedly tries to pay for gas with someone else’s debit card
The crash happened Tuesday evening on Interstate 40 in Burke County, troopers said.
1 dead after Burke County motorcycle crash, troopers say

Latest News

Looking at the damage left behind by Idalia
Looking at the damage left behind by Idalia
The weather will quickly turn warmer and sunny on Thursday.
Dry conditions return after Idalia moves through Carolinas
Idalia damages portions of North and South Carolina coasts
Idalia damages portions of North and South Carolina coasts
Behind Idalia much drier air is filtering and will bring very comfortable conditions for this...
Dry conditions return after Idalia moves through Carolinas
The roof was blown off the house with debris scattered in the water.
2 homes damaged after possible tornado hits Cherry Grove area, officials report