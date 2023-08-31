Panthers waive QB Matt Corral, continue purge of Rhule-era draft picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Matt Corral on Wednesday following a preseason full of uncertainty for the former third-round pick.

Corral was the third quarterback on the depth chart throughout the summer, and had his future with the team cast in serious doubt when the Panthers traded up to draft Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick.

The second-year player missed all of his rookie season in 2022 after suffering a season-ending injury during a preseason game last year. Had he been healthy, he likely would have gotten a chance to prove himself during the regular season.

Now, having yet to take a true snap in the NFL, Corral will head to the waiver wire, where the other 31 teams could choose to put in a claim. If he clears waivers, meaning he goes unclaimed, he could return to Carolina on the practice squad.

He made the Panthers’ initial 53-man roster, which had to be submitted by Tuesday, but was a casualty of waiver-wire claims, along with receiver Derek Wright and linebacker Chandler Wooten, a day later.

Corral put together an impressive collegiate career at Ole Miss, prompting the Panthers to trade up to select him last April. At the time, he was viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in his class, and showed intriguing potential as a dual-threat player.

Over his two seasons as the Rebels’ starter, he accounted for 64 total touchdowns and more than 7,800 yards of total offense.

After drafting Young and signing veteran Andy Dalton this offseason, there was considerable talk about Corral being traded at some point before the regular season. He struggled somewhat in three preseason appearances, though, and Carolina was apparently unable to find any suitors.

With his release on Wednesday, he became the latest Matt Rhule-era draft pick to be sent packing, representing a true house-cleaning by new head coach Frank Reich.

Reich is known as a stellar offensive mind, and it’s the Panthers hope that that reputation can help revive a unit that has struggled for several years now not only to find a permanent solution at quarterback, but also to score points.

Carolina hasn’t ranked better than 20th in the league in scoring since 2018, Cam Newton’s last season as the primary starter.

