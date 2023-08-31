PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Ojeda rallies Orlando City to 1-1 draw with Charlotte

Charlotte FC Logo(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Martín Ojeda scored unassisted in the 88th minute to offset a penalty-kick goal by Enzo Copetti seven minutes earlier to rally Orlando City to a 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC on Wednesday night.

Neither team scored until the 81st minute when Copetti found the net for a fifth this season for Charlotte (7-9-9) after drawing a foul on Orlando City defender Rodrigo Schlegel.

Ojeda’s equalizer was his fifth goal of the campaign for Orlando City (12-6-8).

The two club’s split two matches this season after Orlando City swept Charlotte in 2022. Charlotte beat Orlando City 1-0 in U.S. Open Cup play in the last meeting.

Kristijan Kahlina finished with three saves for Charlotte. Pedro Gallese saved one shot for Orlando City.

Charlotte saw a two-match home win streak end but its still 7-2-5 in its last 14 at home.

Orlando City also saw a two-match win streak end, but it improves to 6-1-3 in its last 10 in all competitions.

Orlando City remains on the road to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Charlotte travels to play Nashville SC on Saturday.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

