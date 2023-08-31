Ojeda rallies Orlando City to 1-1 draw with Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Martín Ojeda scored unassisted in the 88th minute to offset a penalty-kick goal by Enzo Copetti seven minutes earlier to rally Orlando City to a 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC on Wednesday night.

Neither team scored until the 81st minute when Copetti found the net for a fifth this season for Charlotte (7-9-9) after drawing a foul on Orlando City defender Rodrigo Schlegel.

Ojeda’s equalizer was his fifth goal of the campaign for Orlando City (12-6-8).

The two club’s split two matches this season after Orlando City swept Charlotte in 2022. Charlotte beat Orlando City 1-0 in U.S. Open Cup play in the last meeting.

Kristijan Kahlina finished with three saves for Charlotte. Pedro Gallese saved one shot for Orlando City.

Charlotte saw a two-match home win streak end but its still 7-2-5 in its last 14 at home.

Orlando City also saw a two-match win streak end, but it improves to 6-1-3 in its last 10 in all competitions.

Orlando City remains on the road to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Charlotte travels to play Nashville SC on Saturday.

