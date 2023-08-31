Man charged in 2021 southwest Charlotte homicide, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged in connection with the murder of Michael Camp in southwest Charlotte in 2021, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police said Cameron Sadler, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was already in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail for an unrelated murder.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on July 21, 2021, on Pressley Road near the Pressley Road Neighborhood Park.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as Camp, shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but died of his injuries a short time later.

Court records show Sadler is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13, 2023, on the robbery with a dangerous weapon charge and a probation violation. Both are felonies.

