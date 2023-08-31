PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man charged in 2021 southwest Charlotte homicide, CMPD says

The deadly shooting happened in July 2021 on Pressley Road near the Pressley Road Neighborhood Park.
Officers responded to Pressley Road near the Pressley Road Neighborhood Park after receiving word about an assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers responded to Pressley Road near the Pressley Road Neighborhood Park after receiving word about an assault with a deadly weapon.(John Sparks/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged in connection with the murder of Michael Camp in southwest Charlotte in 2021, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

RELATED: ‘I will walk fire and brimstone until I find out who did it’: Mother of Charlotte homicide victim asks for help to solve investigation

Police said Cameron Sadler, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was already in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail for an unrelated murder.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on July 21, 2021, on Pressley Road near the Pressley Road Neighborhood Park.

RELATED: CMPD offers $6,000 for information about 2021 murder of Michael Camp

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as Camp, shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but died of his injuries a short time later.

Court records show Sadler is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13, 2023, on the robbery with a dangerous weapon charge and a probation violation. Both are felonies.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

