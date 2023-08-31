Kannapolis City Council approves funds to improve and expand park facilities

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council has approved funding for improvements to five of the City’s parks. The improvements include repairs and additions which are designed to continue to attract and encourage people to Discover a Healthy Life.

The improvements are planned at Bakers Creek Park, Pleasant Avenue Park, Safrit Park, Village Park and West Avenue Park. Maintenance to restroom facilities, pickleball courts, lights, upgraded fields, a new scoreboard, new playground equipment are just a few of the items included in the plan.

“Our parks and recreation facilities are extensively used by thousands of our residents every week. With these investments we are ensuring the facilities will continue to be enjoyable and safe for the many activities that our residents and visitors most enjoy,” said Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Director Gary Mills. Improvements will get underway this fall.

Total approved funding of the improvements and additions is $3,055,000 and includes:

Bakers Creek Park - $138,000

Replace portion of outfield fence

Replace the dugout fence

Convert and resurface two tennis courts to six pickleball courts

Replace the roof on the restroom and concession building

Pleasant Avenue Park - $180,500

Purchase a wireless scoreboard for the diamond field

Install new lights on the rectangle field

Safrit Park – $770,000

Repave the parking lot and add parking lot lights

Add three pickleball courts

Repave the walking path

Replace the playground equipment

Village Park - $1,789,000

Improvements to the amphitheater and shelter

Add green room/restrooms and storage facility

Improvements to the main building

Replace patio furniture

Improvements to the train track

Add additional train and coach cars

Repair brickwork around light poles and shelter sidewalks

Repave the parking lot and drive

West Avenue – Downtown - $177,500

Synthetic turf repair and installation of new synthetic turf areas including the putting green and reading room

Purchase of additional tables and chairs

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.