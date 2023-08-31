Kannapolis City Council approves funds to improve and expand park facilities
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council has approved funding for improvements to five of the City’s parks. The improvements include repairs and additions which are designed to continue to attract and encourage people to Discover a Healthy Life.
The improvements are planned at Bakers Creek Park, Pleasant Avenue Park, Safrit Park, Village Park and West Avenue Park. Maintenance to restroom facilities, pickleball courts, lights, upgraded fields, a new scoreboard, new playground equipment are just a few of the items included in the plan.
“Our parks and recreation facilities are extensively used by thousands of our residents every week. With these investments we are ensuring the facilities will continue to be enjoyable and safe for the many activities that our residents and visitors most enjoy,” said Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Director Gary Mills. Improvements will get underway this fall.
Total approved funding of the improvements and additions is $3,055,000 and includes:
Bakers Creek Park - $138,000
- Replace portion of outfield fence
- Replace the dugout fence
- Convert and resurface two tennis courts to six pickleball courts
- Replace the roof on the restroom and concession building
Pleasant Avenue Park - $180,500
- Purchase a wireless scoreboard for the diamond field
- Install new lights on the rectangle field
Safrit Park – $770,000
- Repave the parking lot and add parking lot lights
- Add three pickleball courts
- Repave the walking path
- Replace the playground equipment
Village Park - $1,789,000
- Improvements to the amphitheater and shelter
- Add green room/restrooms and storage facility
- Improvements to the main building
- Replace patio furniture
- Improvements to the train track
- Add additional train and coach cars
- Repair brickwork around light poles and shelter sidewalks
- Repave the parking lot and drive
West Avenue – Downtown - $177,500
- Synthetic turf repair and installation of new synthetic turf areas including the putting green and reading room
- Purchase of additional tables and chairs
