Grand opening celebration of Frank Liske Park Barn draws Cabarrus together

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s officially open! Cabarrus County has announced the successful grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Frank Liske Park Barn, “a monument for our county and our community,” shared Megan Baumgardner, Chair of the Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks Commission.

Over 200 community members gathered to celebrate the culmination of three and a half years of hard work and dedication to rebuild and restore this special place.

Nestled within the picturesque landscape of Frank Liske Park, the barn stands as a testament to the enduring bond that unites the Cabarrus community. The event was marked by fun festivities, including games, food trucks, a bubble filled sky and the start of new memories for all.

As attendees explored the barn’s charming new architecture, versatile spaces and new silo displaying a timeline of the structure’s history, it was evident that this venue will continue to serve as a hub for community gatherings and events.

Stonewall Jackson Training school used the initial structure as a dairy barn. In 1982, the County opened Frank Liske Park and the barn became the premier gathering spot, visited by thousands through the years for reunions, weddings, birthday parties and more.

“That old dairy barn served this county for about 80 years,” retired Frank Liske Park Manager Randy Daniels said during his remarks. “Little did those workers know that that barn they were building in the 1940s would have such an impact on so many people in the future. To some it was nothing but a building, but to many of us the building has provided so many unforgettable memories, thus it will always be remembered as the barn.”

The “us” Daniels referred to included people like Judy Hager, one of the first Frank Liske Park rangers. Haigler, along with Steve Little, former Parks and Recreations manager for 23 years, and Londa Strong, Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks director for 41 years, were all in attendance at Tuesday night’s ceremony. As they were reflecting on the nostalgia of the original barn, they were excited that its legacy will live on.

“Now it’s time for this new building to start providing its own unforgettable memories to new generations,” Daniels concluded.

To reserve the barn for an upcoming special occasion, visit cabarruscounty.us/register or call 704-920-2701.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.