Fundraiser started in memory of veteran WBTV reporter Steve Crump

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fundraiser has been started to honor the legacy of veteran WBTV reporter Steve Crump.

The family has asked that individuals consider donating to the Steven G. Crump Educational Memorial Fund in lieu of flowers.

Steve passed away early Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer. He leaves behind his loving wife Cathy.

He was a native of Louisville, Ky., and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1980 and worked for Lexington’s WKYT and several other news stations around the country before joining WBTV in 1984.

During his storied career, Steve received a multitude of awards, such as being named Educator of the Year by the Charlotte Post Foundation.

He’s also produced documentaries and dozens of films in his career, including his Emmy-winning “Orangeburg 50 Years Later,” a documentary remembering the tragic events of the Orangeburg Massacre in South Carolina.

To donate to the Steven G. Crump Educational Memorial Fund, click here.

