Four months after devastating downtown Statesville fire business owners try to hold on

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire officials in Statesville said earlier this week that the cause of the massive fire that destroyed several businesses downtown will likely never be known. They told us it burned so intensely it destroyed any evidence that could have them to the cause.

More than four months later though, businesses affected by the fire are trying to rise from the ashes. The images from April 25 tell the story of destruction in the heart of downtown Statesville. On the corner was GG’s gift shop, an iconic local business owned by Gloria Hager.

“It has been very hard. One step forward, two steps backwards,” Hager said on Thursday.

She has found a new spot in the 100 block of W. Broad Street and is working to get it opened, hopefully by the first of July. Everything inside is brand new, with the exception of several pieces of art taken from the fire. She wants to see if they can be saved, and thanks the community for letting her know that she too will always have a place in downtown.

“But it’s been a learning process, the community is still blessing me every day. I walk down the street I get a hug, I can’t wait for you to get open,” Hager said.

Hager added that GG’s will have a “soft opening” for the 2023 Fall Art Crawl: September 15 from 5:30-8:30pm in downtown Statesville.

Around the corner is A.J.’s Heavenly Discount. The building wasn’t destroyed, but it was damaged and closed for about three weeks. Coming back hasn’t been easy for Jammie Fogle.

“Business has been very down, very slow since the fire, unfortunately and if it doesn’t pick up soon we may have to close,” Fogle said. “Some people may not realize that we are open and some…lot of people…it’s hard, you know.”

The barricades and cones are still up. The city says the buildings are not safe and there will be many more months for stabilization and demolition. Business owners like Jammie and Gloria are trying to hold on.

“In adversity lots of times there are great blessings and with all that’s been, I feel so blessed,” Hager added.

Theatre Statesville also suffered the loss of its facility next to GG’s.

“Theatre Statesville has been regrouping since the fire,” said Theatre Statesville President Caity Gordon. “We have been in close contact with the building owners, Rebecca and David Jones, who graciously offered to lease us the new space in the event that they could rebuild. Unfortunately, it became clear over the summer that this would be nearly impossible to achieve due to the instabilities of the neighboring structures. As owners of Carolina Landmark Realty, they have been helping us secure a new space downtown, and we believe we are close to finding one. In the meantime, we are patient and know everything will come together in due time. We hope to open a new downtown space by the late fall or winter, so we can prepare for our planned reopening with the musical “Footloose” in June 2024 at Mac Gray Auditorium. We are going to issue an announcement to that effect in the upcoming weeks.”

