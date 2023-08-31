PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Eye drop recall expands over contamination concerns

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious...
According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A brand of eye drops is expanding its recall due to contamination concerns following analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bacteria and fungus were found in Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products.

The recall is for the 5% and 15% eye drop solutions, mist 15% solution and organic castor oil eye drops.

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.

If you have experienced any problems, call your doctor.

Only two cases of adverse effects have been reported so far.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia tracker
NHC: Flooding possible in eastern NC as remnants of Idalia move through
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers: Taylorsville woman killed in Wednesday morning crash
Impacts from Hurricane Idalia have led to First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Impacts from Idalia to continue before drying out Thursday
The crash happened Tuesday evening on Interstate 40 in Burke County, troopers said.
1 dead after Burke County motorcycle crash, troopers say
More than 50 flights have been canceled at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as...
80+ flights canceled at Charlotte airport, others delayed as Hurricane Idalia nears

Latest News

Idalia has caused several school schedule changes on Thursday.
Several local school districts announce schedule changes in wake of Idalia
The iconic pregame show will be hosted at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday, hours before kickoff...
Charlotte preparing to host ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of UNC, South Carolina matchup
Idalia damages portions of North and South Carolina coasts
Idalia damages portions of North and South Carolina coasts
The roof was blown off the house with debris scattered in the water.
2 homes damaged after possible tornado hits Cherry Grove area, officials report