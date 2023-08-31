Dry conditions return after Idalia moves through Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After Idalia ripped through the southeastern United States on Wednesday, nicer, drier conditions are working in for Thursday, setting up a sunny and warm start to the Labor Day weekend.

Thursday: Idalia quickly exits east early, turning sunny

Weekend: Lower humidity and temperatures, sunshine

Next Week: Heating back up

After a soggy Wednesday across parts of the area, Idalia is quickly working east, and much drier air will be working in for the end of the workweek and the start of our Labor Day weekend.

Thursday will be dry and warm in the Charlotte area. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Morning lows will bottom out in the mid-60s on Thursday with afternoon high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. Anticipate lots of sunshine by the afternoon hours with comfortable conditions working in.

Friday and Saturday morning lows will be able to fall into the upper 50s thanks to the low humidity, and afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 80s.

The upper 80s/near 90-degree temperatures move back in Sunday, Labor Day and into the start of next week. Expect dry conditions and lots of sunshine through the rest of the seven-day forecast.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

