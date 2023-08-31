PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dry conditions return after Idalia moves through Carolinas

The weather will quickly turn warmer and sunny on Thursday.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After Idalia ripped through the southeastern United States on Wednesday, nicer, drier conditions are working in for Thursday, setting up a sunny and warm start to the Labor Day weekend.

  • Thursday: Idalia quickly exits east early, turning sunny
  • Weekend: Lower humidity and temperatures, sunshine
  • Next Week: Heating back up

After a soggy Wednesday across parts of the area, Idalia is quickly working east, and much drier air will be working in for the end of the workweek and the start of our Labor Day weekend.

Thursday will be dry and warm in the Charlotte area.
Thursday will be dry and warm in the Charlotte area.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Morning lows will bottom out in the mid-60s on Thursday with afternoon high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. Anticipate lots of sunshine by the afternoon hours with comfortable conditions working in.

Friday and Saturday morning lows will be able to fall into the upper 50s thanks to the low humidity, and afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 80s.

The upper 80s/near 90-degree temperatures move back in Sunday, Labor Day and into the start of next week. Expect dry conditions and lots of sunshine through the rest of the seven-day forecast.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia has been downgraded to a tropical storm as of the 5 p.m. update.
NHC: Flooding possible in eastern NC as remnants of Idalia move through
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers: Taylorsville woman killed in Wednesday morning crash
Impacts from Hurricane Idalia have led to First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Impacts from Idalia to continue before drying out Thursday
The crash happened Tuesday evening on Interstate 40 in Burke County, troopers said.
1 dead after Burke County motorcycle crash, troopers say
More than 50 flights have been canceled at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as...
80+ flights canceled at Charlotte airport, others delayed as Hurricane Idalia nears

Latest News

Fans show out during tropical storm weather
Fans show out during tropical storm weather
Idalia made landfall in Florida as a strong Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Idalia impacts likely Wednesday into Thursday morning
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
City preparing for brunt of storm
Neighborhoods flooded after hurricane.
Neighborhoods flooded after hurricane