Charlotte preparing to host ESPN's College GameDay ahead of UNC, South Carolina matchup

This year’s Duke’s Mayo Classic will feature a battle between teams with big hopes for 2023.
The iconic pregame show will be hosted at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday, hours before kickoff between UNC and South Carolina.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At long last, college football season is here, and the Queen City is helping get it kicked off.

This Saturday, Romare Bearden Park will play host to ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Classic featuring a battle between North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Tar Heels and Gamecocks are two teams entering the season with big aspirations and star quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler, and their matchup will be must-see TV come this weekend.

It’s the second time in as many seasons that North Carolina has hosted the iconic pregame show, as just last year College GameDay rolled onto campus up in Boone for one of Appalachian State’s games.

Truly a college football tradition, GameDay will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and run through noon on ESPN. This weekend’s edition will kick off the show’s 37th season and 30th year of road shows.

College GameDay has made two other trips to Uptown in recent years.

The Battle of the Carolinas will happen just down the street from the park at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

