Charlotte FC, Orlando City supporters weather Idalia rains in midweek match at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Normally accustomed to beer showers in the supporters section, Charlotte FC supporters were greeted with a different kind of shower Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium.

The thousands in attendance endured moderate but unrelenting rains as the Crown hosted Orlando City in a midweek matchup.

As the fans see it, if the players have to play in it, there’s no excuse not to cheer in the rain.

“I think you just have to embrace it,” Charlotte FC supporter David Palma said. “If you have passion for the team, you don’t care if it’s rain or shine. You’re out here, you’re supporting the team.”

Charlotte hosted Orlando City, and a handful of supporters from Orlando made the trip up to Charlotte for the match.

Supporters like Jennifer Moss had no idea when they planned the trip that they would be narrowly avoiding the effects of hurricane Idalia to their west.

She says her homer in Orlando escaped any damage, but some of her friends on the Gulf Coast weren’t so fortunate.

“We’ve been trying to keep up with it, but it’s really hard being here,” Moss said. “But we’ve been trying to keep track of it, and it doesn’t seem like central Florida’s been hit too hard.”

Moss says she and her husband were planning on visiting Savannah after leaving Charlotte Thursday morning, but with how much damage Idalia has done to that part of Georgia, they might re-think that plan and head back to Orlando to help out with some of the cleanup.

She hopes her friends and neighbors back home will do the same.

“Go help your neighbors that need help,” Moss said. “You’ve got your elderly, your disabled, everyone could use a hand in cleaning up.”

Charlotte FC and Orlando City ended up in a draw 1-1 in the match.

