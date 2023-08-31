PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte FC, Orlando City supporters weather Idalia rains in midweek match at Bank of America Stadium

The thousands in attendance endured moderate but unrelenting rains as the Crown hosted Orlando City in a midweek matchup.
Thousands of Charlotte FC supporters donned ponchos and other rain gear as their cheered on...
Thousands of Charlotte FC supporters donned ponchos and other rain gear as their cheered on their team in a home match against Orlando City Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Normally accustomed to beer showers in the supporters section, Charlotte FC supporters were greeted with a different kind of shower Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium.

The thousands in attendance endured moderate but unrelenting rains as the Crown hosted Orlando City in a midweek matchup.

As the fans see it, if the players have to play in it, there’s no excuse not to cheer in the rain.

“I think you just have to embrace it,” Charlotte FC supporter David Palma said. “If you have passion for the team, you don’t care if it’s rain or shine. You’re out here, you’re supporting the team.”

Charlotte hosted Orlando City, and a handful of supporters from Orlando made the trip up to Charlotte for the match.

Supporters like Jennifer Moss had no idea when they planned the trip that they would be narrowly avoiding the effects of hurricane Idalia to their west.

She says her homer in Orlando escaped any damage, but some of her friends on the Gulf Coast weren’t so fortunate.

“We’ve been trying to keep up with it, but it’s really hard being here,” Moss said. “But we’ve been trying to keep track of it, and it doesn’t seem like central Florida’s been hit too hard.”

Moss says she and her husband were planning on visiting Savannah after leaving Charlotte Thursday morning, but with how much damage Idalia has done to that part of Georgia, they might re-think that plan and head back to Orlando to help out with some of the cleanup.

She hopes her friends and neighbors back home will do the same.

“Go help your neighbors that need help,” Moss said. “You’ve got your elderly, your disabled, everyone could use a hand in cleaning up.”

Charlotte FC and Orlando City ended up in a draw 1-1 in the match.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts
Idalia has been downgraded to a tropical storm as of the 5 p.m. update.
NHC: Idalia downgraded to tropical storm as it impacts the Carolinas
Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were both arrested.
Two charged after pointing gun, attempting to rob woman at Salisbury grocery store
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion
The crash happened Tuesday evening on Interstate 40 in Burke County, troopers said.
1 dead after Burke County motorcycle crash, troopers say

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (2) works in the pocket against the New York Jets...
Panthers waive last year’s 3rd-round draft pick QB Matt Corral, claim 3 players off waivers
AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, on the drivers'...
Ciao Italia: Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team preps for Italian GP
Linebacker Deion Jones (53) is one of more than two dozen players cut by the Panthers ahead of...
Carolina Panthers trim roster to 53, release ex-Pro Bowler Deion Jones
WBTV News at Noon
Carolina Panthers trim roster to 53, release ex-Pro Bowler Deion Jones