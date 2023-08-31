Catawba County School District launches new skills program for grades K-12

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 15,600 students went back to class in Catawba County Schools on Monday.

New this year, the district is launching a durable skills program for all grades, K-12.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Stover said it aligns with the state’s Department of Public Instruction’s Portrait of a Graduate program, which he claims allows kids to learn what is valued in school and in the workforce.

“How do you become a professional? And how do you act? How do you work? How do you communicate? How are you kind?” Dr. Stover said as he talked through the different questions students will consider. “So each year those scenarios get broader and broader to make it more grade appropriate, and so by the time they get to be a senior, now they have added to that scenario multiple times and it gets more in depth.”

Over the summer, Dr. Stover was named the Northwest Regional Educational Service Alliance Superintendent of the Year.

He wouldn’t take the credit but said it’s a testament to his wife and kids and everyone who works for the district.

“I love to work with them,” he said. “They’re great people, they love kids, they love people, and so it’s really a credit to them and all the work that’s happening through the district. I’m just a very, very small piece and really the heart of it is at our schools and our classrooms. I know that sounds cliche, but honestly, if you followed me around for three or four weeks, you’ll know that’s how I believe and I find that super important.”

Dr. Stover said like many other districts they are still looking to fill positions and you can find an active hiring list on its website.

