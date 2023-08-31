PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say

On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, and Maria...
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, and Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes, 23, were found dead on the shoulder of the I-85 and 985 split, police said. They were found shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the grass by someone passing by.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFORD, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Police are investigating the deaths of a brother and sister after they were found on the shoulder of an interstate in Georgia.

Police in Gwinnett County are asking for information on what led to the shooting deaths of 16-year-old Juan Angel Montes and 23-year-old Maria Rosaria Montes.

The two were found dead in the grass on the shoulder of the Interstate 85 and 985 split on Aug. 27 shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The person who found the two told police they pulled over because of car troubles, according to an incident report. They told police the brother and sister were bleeding, not conscious and not breathing, the incident report states.

Police said there were no vehicles near them when they were found.

Police said the medical examiner’s office reported the siblings had died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300, Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or report anonymously online.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia tracker
NHC: Idalia rainfall to diminish in eastern NC by Thursday afternoon
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers: Taylorsville woman killed in Wednesday morning crash
Impacts from Hurricane Idalia have led to First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Impacts from Idalia to continue before drying out Thursday
Morgan Kesler, 36, was charged.
Rowan deputies make arrest after woman allegedly tries to pay for gas with someone else’s debit card
The crash happened Tuesday evening on Interstate 40 in Burke County, troopers said.
1 dead after Burke County motorcycle crash, troopers say

Latest News

Looking at the damage left behind by Idalia
Looking at the damage left behind by Idalia
Idalia has caused several school schedule changes on Thursday.
Several local school districts announce schedule changes in wake of Idalia
Teacher surprised with shopping spree buys classroom supplies
Teacher surprised with shopping spree buys classroom supplies
Idalia damages portions of North and South Carolina coasts
Idalia damages portions of North and South Carolina coasts
The iconic pregame show will be hosted at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday, hours before kickoff...
Charlotte preparing to host ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of UNC, South Carolina matchup