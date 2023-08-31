PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Alex Murdaugh violates inmate policies with news interview and phone call

When officers found out Murdaugh violated the policies on Aug. 8, Murdaugh’s tablet and phone privileges were immediately revoked pending a review.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh faces new disciplinary charges involving a news interview and using another inmate’s PIN number to make a call, according to officials.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reported Murdaugh violated the SCDC inmate interview policy and the policy against inmates sharing PIN numbers.

According to court documents, Murdaugh gave interview information to his attorney through a legal call. Legal calls are not recorded or monitored on the inmate phone system per attorney/client privilege. Attorney Jim Griffin recorded Murdaugh reading the information and gave it to the media, officials said.

When officers found out Murdaugh violated the policies on Aug. 8, Murdaugh’s tablet and phone privileges were immediately revoked pending a review.

Investigators added Murdaugh then used a fellow inmate’s PIN number to make a telephone call, which is prohibited by SCDC policy.

SCDC sent a letter to Murdaugh’s attorneys stating their conduct is prohibited by policy and warned the attorneys of the consequences.

According to officials, inmates are not allowed to participate in interviews and SCDC’s longstanding interview policy is rooted in victims’ rights.

Administrators believe victims of crime should not have to see or hear the person who victimized them or their family member on the news. Inmates lose the privilege of speaking to the news media when they enter SCDC.

On Aug. 15, a judge handed down a sentence to a former Lowcountry attorney who pleaded guilty in May after being accused of conspiring with Murdaugh to take money from the estate of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper.

In February 2023, Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his wife and son.

