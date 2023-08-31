PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

6-month-old boy dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

A baby is dead and two adults are injured after what Atlanta police are calling a "targeted" shooting Wednesday night.
By Alexandra Parker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A 6-month-old baby has died in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to Atlanta police.

According to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr., officers responded to The Hills at Greenbriar apartments at 2909 Campbellton Road just after 8 p.m. Wednesday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds: a 6-month-old boy, a 23-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman.

All three were taken to the hospital, but the baby died from his injuries. At last check, the man was in critical condition and the woman was in stable condition.

“Any child death, unfortunately — any death in our city — is a tragedy,” said Hampton. “Anything involving a child makes it difficult for investigators solving this crime. We’re hoping anybody who knows anything will do the right thing and call us.”

Investigators said they believe this was a targeted incident. They’re looking for at least two shooters whom they believe were traveling in a light-colored four-door sedan.

Police have not identified the victims or any suspects.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia tracker
NHC: Flooding possible in eastern NC as Idalia batters Outer Banks
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers: Taylorsville woman killed in Wednesday morning crash
Impacts from Hurricane Idalia have led to First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Impacts from Idalia to continue before drying out Thursday
The crash happened Tuesday evening on Interstate 40 in Burke County, troopers said.
1 dead after Burke County motorcycle crash, troopers say
More than 50 flights have been canceled at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as...
80+ flights canceled at Charlotte airport, others delayed as Hurricane Idalia nears

Latest News

Idalia has caused several school schedule changes on Thursday.
Several local school districts announce schedule changes in wake of Idalia
The iconic pregame show will be hosted at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday, hours before kickoff...
Charlotte preparing to host ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of UNC, South Carolina matchup
Idalia damages portions of North and South Carolina coasts
Idalia damages portions of North and South Carolina coasts
Smoke-sniffing drones may be the future of California wildland firefighting. (KMAX, KOVR, UC...
Engineers build smoke-sniffing drones to help fight California fires
Wiseman Mpepa from Malawi survived the fire that broke out in central Johannesburg, South...
Fatal fire survivor talks about his attempt to escape blaze