2 homes damaged after possible tornado hits Cherry Grove area, officials report

The roof was blown off the house with debris scattered in the water.
The roof was blown off the house with debris scattered in the water.(WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A possible tornado hit the Cherry Grove area late Wednesday night as Tropical Storm Idalia moved through the Grand Strand.

The National Weather Service reported moderate structural damage caused by a possible tornado around 57th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

The agency added that the damage continued several blocks to the northwest.

The North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue surveyed the area between 53rd Avenue North up to the Point for damage.

Crews said they found two homes that sustained roof damage and power needed to be secured in the homes.

They also found “cosmetic structural damage” in several locations which included damage to siding, gutters and shingles.

No injuries were reported.

“Great work to all crews involved and we are thankful the damage was not any worse,” North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted.

North Myrtle Beach Public Works and Building/Code Enforcement along with Santee Cooper assisted at the scene.

Crews will be back in the area after sunrise to continue assessing the area.

Idalia damages portions of North and South Carolina coasts
Dry conditions return after Idalia moves through Carolinas
