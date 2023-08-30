Troopers: Taylorsville woman killed in Wednesday morning crash

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Taylorsville woman was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday morning in Alexander County, authorities said.

The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on U.S. 64 near Liberty Grove Church Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a 2018 Toyota CHR was trying to turn left from a private driveway and pulled into the path of a 2003 Ford F-350.

The driver of the Toyota, Omie Troxell Echerd, 79, died from her injuries at the scene, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford and a passenger were not injured.

Impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in this case, according to the highway patrol.

