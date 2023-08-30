PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Troopers: Taylorsville woman killed in Wednesday morning crash

Impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in this case, according to the highway patrol.
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Taylorsville woman was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday morning in Alexander County, authorities said.

The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on U.S. 64 near Liberty Grove Church Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a 2018 Toyota CHR was trying to turn left from a private driveway and pulled into the path of a 2003 Ford F-350.

The driver of the Toyota, Omie Troxell Echerd, 79, died from her injuries at the scene, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford and a passenger were not injured.

Impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in this case, according to the highway patrol.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts
Hurricane Idalia moved into southern Georgia after making landfall in Florida early Wednesday...
NHC: Idalia weakens to Category 1 hurricane, moves into south GA
Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were both arrested.
Two charged after pointing gun, attempting to rob woman at Salisbury grocery store
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion
CMPD's SWAT team is responding to a barricaded person in west Charlotte.
SWAT team responded to barricaded person in west Charlotte

Latest News

NHC: Idalia makes landfall in Florida as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 3 hurricane
NHC: Idalia makes landfall in Florida as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 3 hurricane
A person was killed in a crash on Albemarle Road in Charlotte early Wednesday.
1 killed in southeast Charlotte crash, Medic says
More than 50 flights have been canceled at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as...
50+ flights canceled at Charlotte airport, others delayed as Hurricane Idalia nears
The company said line techs, service crews and other personnel are ready to go if widespread...
Duke Energy crews prepared for Hurricane Idalia impacts
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Survey for Nissan of Shelby customers