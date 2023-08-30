‘These storms are dangerous’: McMaster gives update as Idalia moves toward SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the state is ready to deal with the impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

Everybody’s ready. Everybody’s prepared,” McMaster said during a Wednesday afternoon briefing.

The governor’s remarks came as Idalia was over southern Georgia as a Category 1 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 80 mph.

McMaster said that by 6 p.m. Wednesday, “Everyone really needs to be on their guard.” He stressed that Idalia would bring high winds and lots of water to the Lowcountry, as the storm would impact the S.C. coast at high tide.

Heavy rains will also move into the Upstate, the governor said during the briefing.

“These storms are dangerous,” McMaster said.

He added that no evacuations have been ordered and no state agencies were closed. Some schools are closed, and McMaster said he hopes to have them reopened as soon as possible.

Emergency management officials anticipated there would be 200,000 power outages.

Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified overnight and made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida early Wednesday morning.

The storm began to weaken but will remain at hurricane strength up into S.C.

Go to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website for more information.

