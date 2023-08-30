PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Survey for Nissan of Shelby customers

WBTV created a survey for Nissan of Shelby customers after receiving hundreds of calls and emails.
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby website.(WBTV)
By David Hodges
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV Investigates team created a survey for Nissan of Shelby customers following the announcement of criminal charges filed against current and former dealership employees.

Since the charges were announced by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, hundreds of customers have called both WBTV and NCDMV.

As WBTV continues investigating how to help customers, we created a survey for customers to fill out.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts
Hurricane Idalia moved into southern Georgia after making landfall in Florida early Wednesday...
NHC: Idalia weakens to Category 1 hurricane, moves into south GA
Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were both arrested.
Two charged after pointing gun, attempting to rob woman at Salisbury grocery store
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion
CMPD's SWAT team is responding to a barricaded person in west Charlotte.
SWAT team responded to barricaded person in west Charlotte

Latest News

NHC: Idalia makes landfall in Florida as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 3 hurricane
NHC: Idalia makes landfall in Florida as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 3 hurricane
A person was killed in a crash on Albemarle Road in Charlotte early Wednesday.
1 killed in southeast Charlotte crash, Medic says
More than 50 flights have been canceled at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as...
50+ flights canceled at Charlotte airport, others delayed as Hurricane Idalia nears
The company said line techs, service crews and other personnel are ready to go if widespread...
Duke Energy crews prepared for Hurricane Idalia impacts