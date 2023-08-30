PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Seven cats died in Rowan Co. house fire

Cause of the fire ruled accidental
The fire was reported just before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
The fire was reported just before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven cats died in a house fire in Rowan County on Wednesday morning, according to the Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office.

A passerby spotted smoke coming from the small house in the 7300 block of Pop Basinger Road just before 8:00 a.m.

Firefighters from several departments responded, along with the Rowan Rescue Squad, Rowan Emergency Services, and the Rowan Co. Fire Marshal’s Office.

No one lived in the house, but the owner did have seven cats living there.

The Fire Marshal said that one of the cats was found near the area of the origin of the fire and that it appeared the cat had chewed through an extension cord, causing a short and sparking the fire.

No injuries were reported.

