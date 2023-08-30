Rowan deputies make arrest after woman allegedly tries to pay for gas with someone else’s debit card

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was charged after deputies say she tried to drive off from a gas station after giving the attendant someone else’s credit card.

According to the report, on Friday night, deputies were dispatched to a report of theft at Pop’s Country Store on Highway 601. Deputies were told that a woman arrived and requested a full tank of gas.

After the gas was pumped, deputies were told the woman handed the cashier a debit card. When the casher walked inside to run the debit card, the woman reportedly drove away.

Deputies obtained a suspect and vehicle description from multiple witnesses and were able to identify the suspect as Morgan Kesler, 36. Investigators say the name on the debit card Kesler attempted to pay with was found to belong to another individual.

Later in the night and in the very early morning hours, deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted what looked to be the suspect vehicle. The vehicle had a fictious registration plate and deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Deputies say the driver was Morgan Kesler. She was arrested for her outstanding warrant for obtaining property by false pretenses.

Kesler was also said to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and seven grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Kesler was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance and given a secured bond of $7,500.

