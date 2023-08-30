PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Panthers waive last year’s 3rd-round draft pick QB Matt Corral, claim 3 players off waivers

Corral was 28 of 47 passing for 248 yards during three preseason games this year.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (2) works in the pocket against the New York Jets...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (2) works in the pocket against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have waived quarterback Matt Corral, their third-round draft pick in 2022, without him ever having taken a snap from center in a regular-season game for the franchise.

Corral missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the New England Patriots. The Panthers drafted Bryce Young No. 1 overall and added veteran Andy Dalton via free agency this offseason under new coach Frank Reich, leaving Corral’s chances of making the roster in doubt.

Corral was 28 of 47 passing for 248 yards during three preseason games this year.

Coach Frank Reich said the Panthers would like to sign Corral to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Panthers claimed three players off waivers on Wednesday — offensive tackle Calvin Throckmorton from the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Claudin Cherelus from the New York Jets, and cornerback D’Shawn Jamison from the San Francisco 49ers.

Along with Corral, the Panthers also waived linebacker Chandler Wooten and wide receiver Derek Wright in corresponding moves.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts
Idalia has been downgraded to a tropical storm as of the 5 p.m. update.
NHC: Idalia downgraded to tropical storm as it impacts the Carolinas
Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were both arrested.
Two charged after pointing gun, attempting to rob woman at Salisbury grocery store
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion
CMPD's SWAT team is responding to a barricaded person in west Charlotte.
SWAT team responded to barricaded person in west Charlotte

Latest News

Linebacker Deion Jones (53) is one of more than two dozen players cut by the Panthers ahead of...
Carolina Panthers trim roster to 53, release ex-Pro Bowler Deion Jones
WBTV News at Noon
Carolina Panthers trim roster to 53, release ex-Pro Bowler Deion Jones
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lions during the first...
No. 1 pick Bryce Young looks sharp, throws first TD pass in final tuneup for regular season
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders signs autographs at the NFL football team's...
Panthers RB Miles Sanders confident he’ll be ready to play in regular-season opener vs. Falcons