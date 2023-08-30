PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NHC: Idalia rainfall to diminish in eastern NC by Thursday afternoon

The storm made landfall near Keaton Beach in Florida on Wednesday morning.
Idalia hit the Carolinas with tropical storm strength, causing major damage to some areas.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Idalia is making its way off of the U.S. mainland a day after thrashing the southeast.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update on Thursday, rainfall is expected to diminish in eastern North Carolina and Virginia by the early afternoon hours.

The NHC said a chance for moderate river flooding, strong winds and coastal flooding will continue throughout the day.

Idalia made landfall around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane and pushed north toward Madison, Fla. and Valdosta, Ga. The hurricane “rapidly” intensified overnight, the NHC said.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued up into the N.C. Outer Banks.

Additionally, a Storm Surge Warning is in effect up to South Santee River, S.C.

A Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and southeast of Interstate 85 from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

The eventual track will determine how much rain falls and where, but at this point, the greatest risk for wind gusts to 30 mph and heavy tropical downpours will probably wind up south/east of Charlotte. Several inches of rain could fall across part of the area.

On the flip side, behind Idalia, much drier air will filter in, making for very comfortable conditions for Thursday afternoon, Friday and the start of the upcoming holiday weekend.

