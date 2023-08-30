PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NHC: Idalia weakens to Category 1 hurricane, moves into south GA

The storm made landfall near Keaton Beach in Florida on Wednesday morning.
The video was captured in the Treasure Island area early Wednesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Idalia has moved into southern Georgia as a strong Category 1 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update on Wednesday, while the center of Idalia has crossed into southern Georgia, high water levels continue along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Idalia made landfall around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday as a Category 3 storm and pushed north toward Madison, Fla. and Valdosta, Ga. The hurricane “rapidly” intensified overnight, the NHC said.

The storm will begin to weaken but will remain at hurricane strength up into South Carolina.

A Hurricane Warning has been extended up to Edisto Beach, S.C., with a Tropical Storm Warning issued up into the N.C. Outer Banks.

Additionally, a Storm Surge Warning is in effect up to South Santee River, S.C.

A Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and southeast of Interstate 85 from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

The eventual track will determine how much rain falls and where, but at this point, the greatest risk for wind gusts to 30 mph and heavy tropical downpours will probably wind up south/east of Charlotte. Several inches of rain could fall across part of the area.

On the flip side, behind Idalia, much drier air will filter in, making for very comfortable conditions for Thursday afternoon, Friday and the start of the upcoming holiday weekend.

