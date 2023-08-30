NHC: Idalia downgraded to tropical storm as it impacts the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Idalia has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves toward the Carolinas.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. update on Wednesday, the risk of freshwater flooding, storm surge and strong winds continue across portions of Georgia and the Carolinas. It has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Tropical Storm #Idalia Advisory 17: Idalia Now a Tropical Storm. Risk of Freshwater Flooding, Storm Surge, and Strong Winds Continues Across Portions of Georgia and the Carolinas. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

Idalia made landfall around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane and pushed north toward Madison, Fla. and Valdosta, Ga. The hurricane “rapidly” intensified overnight, the NHC said.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued up into the N.C. Outer Banks.

Additionally, a Storm Surge Warning is in effect up to South Santee River, S.C.

A Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and southeast of Interstate 85 from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

The eventual track will determine how much rain falls and where, but at this point, the greatest risk for wind gusts to 30 mph and heavy tropical downpours will probably wind up south/east of Charlotte. Several inches of rain could fall across part of the area.

On the flip side, behind Idalia, much drier air will filter in, making for very comfortable conditions for Thursday afternoon, Friday and the start of the upcoming holiday weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued up into the N.C. Outer Banks.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.