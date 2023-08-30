Mother of UNC Chapel Hill student uses active survivor training to coach daughter through lockdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A parent of a UNC Chapel Hill student walked her daughter through her options Monday, the day the school went on lockdown because of an active shooter situation.

A teacher at Starmount Academy of Excellence, Suzanne Hepworth, learned active survivor training one week ago.

Over text, she talked to her daughter, asking her if she was in a place to escape, telling her to follow UNC Chapel Hill’s alerts, and telling her to find anything solid in case she needed to barricade.

“You could be anywhere, unfortunately, and I feel like everybody should know what to do in these situations,” said Hepworth.

She used what she learned from Detective Wes Eubank, a safety trainer who teaches educators for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools how to spot active shooters, and what to do in that kind of situation.

“She was a great student because she was harping on that with her daughter: “I need you to escape, I need you to avoid,” recalled Eubank.

In August alone, Eubank said he has trained close to 12,500 people.

He explained while every situation is different, it’s good to remember to avoid or escape a situation like that if you can, before you barricade or counter.

