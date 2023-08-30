PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lancaster Co. schools move to remote learning due to Idalia impacts

Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified overnight and made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida early Wednesday morning.
North Myrtle Beach
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Students and staff of the Lancaster County School District will move to remote learning on Thursday due to expected impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

“Based on weather guidance we could experience some heavy rainfall, localized flooding and high winds from Hurricane Idalia, especially this afternoon through Thursday morning,” a message from the Lancaster County School District to parents stated.

Thursday, August 31, 2023 will be an E-Learning day for all schools and offices. There will not be any afterschool activities. Your school will share the next steps soon.

Posted by Lancaster County School District on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

All after-school events and programs have been canceled for both Wednesday and Thursday.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Lancaster County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

From there, Idalia will race north-northeast across south Georgia Wednesday and into the South Carolina Lowcountry Wednesday night.

Related: First Alert Weather Day: Idalia impacts likely Wednesday into Thursday morning

Idalia is forecast to remain at hurricane strength into South Carolina.

