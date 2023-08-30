Kannapolis man charged with being first to breach Capitol tunnel in January 6 riot

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man has been charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors charged Brett Rotella in connection to the ongoing federal investigation in a federal court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, court records show.

Rotella was arrested on Wednesday and made his first court appearance at the federal courthouse in Charlotte.

The detailed complaint, written by an FBI agent investigating the January 6 insurrection, details Rotella’s action at the Capitol that day as captured on police body camera footage and in other video.

According to the affidavit, Rotella was the second person inside a tunnel underneath the Capitol and took part in fighting police officers.

Among the still shots included in the affidavit, the FBI agent describes a person identified as Rotella to push against police shields and, later, help coordinate a group effort to forcibly open locked doors.

Other video, the affidavit said, shows Rotella trying to stop a mob of people from advancing on police as officers retreated inside the capitol.

The affidavit also details efforts by the FBI to identify Rotella, who is referred to throughout the indictment with a numeric identifier. Those efforts, the affidavit said, included conducting surveillance on Rotella in Kannapolis.

Federal court records show Rotella was released from custody after his court appearance Wednesday and is scheduled to return for a hearing in Charlotte next week.

