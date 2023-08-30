Infant home from hospital after being hit by fly ball at Hickory Crawdads game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family outing turned into a nightmare after a Lenior family’s 3-week-old was hit in the head at a Hickory Crawdads’ game on Friday.

“You think that baseball game was pretty easy family fun, you know, relatively safe for the most part. You don’t never expect something like that to happen,” Hunt Prestwood, 3-week-old Georgia’s father, said.

Hunt and his wife Courtney grew up playing baseball and softball and Courtney coaches softball at a nearby high school.

“We’re a pretty active family. We’re just constantly on the go. Just the average family, I guess,” said Hunt, “We’re always at some kind of ball field. Just happened we wanted to watch the professional this time.”

Hunt Preston and his 3-year-old daughter play softball at their home in Lenoir, North Carolina. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Sometime near the third or fourth inning, Hunt took Georgia up from their seats to the picnic tables to give her a bottle.

“We heard people say, ‘foul ball!’ So, Courtney grabs the other two and kind of covers their heads and I just kind of pull like pull Georgia into my chest and cover her up. I kind of hunched over her and I guess the ball had ended up coming down basically between my ear and my shoulder and striking her on the head,” he recounted.

At first, Georgia did not cry, forcing her parents to check if she was breathing.

“That 45 seconds felt like it took 10 years off my life honestly,” Courtney said. “It was like a sigh of relief just to hear her cry.”

Moments later they were on their way to Frye Regional Medical Center where Georgia had a CT scan that showed she had a fractured skull and a brain bleed. Doctors decided she needed to be airlifted to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

“As we left her at Frye, and she was in a onesie, in her blanket, we were holding her,” Hunt described. “And then when we get to Brenner’s [Children’s Hospital] in the emergency department, she’s in a full brace and she’s got IVs and both of her arms are mobilized because of IVs. It’s pretty scary and you got all these nurses working on top of her. And we still don’t really know what’s going on.”

Georgia Prestwood was treated at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem for a fractured skull and brain bleed after being hit by a fly ball at the Crawdads' Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

She stayed in the hospital for close monitoring through Monday when the swelling in her brain went down and she was sent home.

“We just thank God that we’re home and we can try to be as normal back as we can be,” Courtney said.

They said even days later they were still comprehending how a night at the ballpark changed so quickly.

“I was just feeding my daughter and you don’t expect at all the places a ball this big can go. What are the chances that it comes down to something that small? You know, there’s got to be the one-in-a-million shot,” Hunt said.

“It wasn’t like we’re like, ‘Oh, let’s take Georgia, three weeks old to a baseball game,’” Courtney said. “We wanted to be as a family and watch fireworks. So it’s not like, you know, and we could have pawned her off on a sitter, but that’s not a family event if all of us don’t go. I don’t feel like what we did was wrong. It just so happened the ball found her.”

Family members started a GoFundMe to help the Prestwoods with Georgia’s medical expenses.

After a weekend nightmare in which 3-year-old Georgia Prestwood was hit in the head by a foul ball, the family is home and Georgia is recovering. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

The Hickory Crawdads’ Organization responded to WBTV questions with this statement:

“We always strive to provide a fun, safe, and family-friendly experience for our fans. We have been in touch with Georgia’s family to extend our personal wishes for a smooth and speedy recovery. We are grateful to our staff and the local emergency medical personnel on site, and how our community has rallied around the family.”

On Friday, 3-week-old Georgia went to her first baseball game.



She was hit in the head by a fly ball and returned home from the hospital on Monday.



Tonight at 5:00 on @WBTV_News, her family shares why they decided to go to the baseball game in the first place. pic.twitter.com/Cmgxoh0DlV — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.