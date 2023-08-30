PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Have you heard? Cabarrus tourism spending increased nearly 18% in 2022

Various events throughout the year at Charlotte Motor Speedway have helped to grow tourism in...
Various events throughout the year at Charlotte Motor Speedway have helped to grow tourism in Cabarrus County.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $566.74 million in 2022, an increase of 17.9 percent from 2021. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

Forty-five of North Carolina’s 100 counties had double-digit increases in visitor spending. Up 17.9 percent from 2021, Cabarrus County had the ninth highest visitor spending growth rate.

“The findings from this report confirm that tourism in Cabarrus County is no longer in recovery mode but is instead thriving above pre-pandemic levels,” said Cabarrus County CVB president and CEO Donna Carpenter. “The growth detailed in these figures can be attributed to many driving forces all working together toward the ultimate goal of positively impacting our community through travel, from dedicated hospitality professionals, passionate residents and innovative local leaders to impressive events and a wide range of authentic experiences.”

“With marquee travel destinations like Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway, multipurpose venues like Cabarrus Arena and Events Center and a growing number of facilities like Frank Liske Park that welcome a portfolio of recreational sports competitions annually, Cabarrus County continues to set itself apart as a premier tourism destination,” said Greg Walter, chair of the Cabarrus County CVB and executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “In addition to providing memorable opportunities for tourists passing through, these properties serve as a major economic driver, generating thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue for the community. It’s a win-win.”

2022 Cabarrus County Tourism Impact Highlights:

  • The travel and tourism industry directly employs more than 4,410 people in Cabarrus County
  • Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Cabarrus County was $157.8 million
  • State and local tax revenues totaled $37.7 million from travel to Cabarrus County
  • Taxes generated by visitor spending represent a tax savings of $159.86 per resident
  • Cabarrus County ranks 13th in total visitor spending among North Carolina’s 100 counties

These statistics come from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2022,” which can be accessed at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts
Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were both arrested.
Two charged after pointing gun, attempting to rob woman at Salisbury grocery store
Idalia has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane as of the 5 p.m. update Tuesday.
NHC: Idalia strengthens to Category 4 hurricane
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion
CMPD's SWAT team is responding to a barricaded person in west Charlotte.
SWAT team responded to barricaded person in west Charlotte

Latest News

There are 31 members in Class #31.
Rowan Chamber announces 31st Leadership Rowan participants
The project in Stanly County will expand Clayton Supply’s capabilities to support the growing...
Governor announces 263 jobs with new facility in Stanly County
A native of Michigan, Arnold received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Michigan...
Jason Arnold joins Explore Cabarrus Sales Team
The 8,000-square-foot space will have indoor and outdoor seating for 350 people.
New restaurant Sixty Vines to open in South End with 60 wines on tap