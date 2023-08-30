Have you heard? Cabarrus tourism spending increased nearly 18% in 2022

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $566.74 million in 2022, an increase of 17.9 percent from 2021. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

Forty-five of North Carolina’s 100 counties had double-digit increases in visitor spending. Up 17.9 percent from 2021, Cabarrus County had the ninth highest visitor spending growth rate.

“The findings from this report confirm that tourism in Cabarrus County is no longer in recovery mode but is instead thriving above pre-pandemic levels,” said Cabarrus County CVB president and CEO Donna Carpenter. “The growth detailed in these figures can be attributed to many driving forces all working together toward the ultimate goal of positively impacting our community through travel, from dedicated hospitality professionals, passionate residents and innovative local leaders to impressive events and a wide range of authentic experiences.”

“With marquee travel destinations like Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway, multipurpose venues like Cabarrus Arena and Events Center and a growing number of facilities like Frank Liske Park that welcome a portfolio of recreational sports competitions annually, Cabarrus County continues to set itself apart as a premier tourism destination,” said Greg Walter, chair of the Cabarrus County CVB and executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “In addition to providing memorable opportunities for tourists passing through, these properties serve as a major economic driver, generating thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue for the community. It’s a win-win.”

2022 Cabarrus County Tourism Impact Highlights:

The travel and tourism industry directly employs more than 4,410 people in Cabarrus County

Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Cabarrus County was $157.8 million

State and local tax revenues totaled $37.7 million from travel to Cabarrus County

Taxes generated by visitor spending represent a tax savings of $159.86 per resident

Cabarrus County ranks 13th in total visitor spending among North Carolina’s 100 counties

These statistics come from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2022,” which can be accessed at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.

