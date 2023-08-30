PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day: Impacts from Idalia to continue before drying out Thursday

Winds will pick up late and continue through the overnight, peaking around 30 to 35 mph.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Impacts from Idalia will likely continue, especially along and southeast of Interstate 85 through the rest of Wednesday evening and into the overnight period.

  • Tonight: Rain, gusty winds from Idalia continue
  • Thursday: Idalia quickly exits east early, turning sunny!
  • Weekend: Lower humidity and temperatures, sunshine!

Fortunately, by Thursday morning, Idalia will quickly exit east, and much drier air will be working in for the end of the work week and the start of the Labor Day weekend!

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s Thursday afternoon, a trend that will last through Saturday. The upper 80s/near 90-degree temperatures move back in Sunday, Labor Day and into the start of next week. Expect dry conditions and lots of sunshine through the rest of the seven-day forecast!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

