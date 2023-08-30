First Alert Weather Day: Idalia impacts likely Wednesday, into Thursday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our string of First Alert Weather Days continues Wednesday and into Thursday as rain sticks around ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s arrival in the Carolinas.

Wednesday: Rain moves in, winds pick up late

Thursday: Rain, winds exit early; drying out quickly!

Weekend: Low humidity, dry, comfortable

Hurricane Idalia is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning before moving over the Carolinas. With the center of circulation likely staying to the south of our area, the greatest risk for tornadoes, the highest wind gusts and highest rain totals will stay just to our south as well. With that being said, bands of rain and gusty winds are likely for portions of the area.

Forecast over the next few days. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Wednesday morning will start off dry with temperatures in the low 70s. By midday, bands of rain will be lifting north and into the area. Rain will be filing in, especially along and southeast of I-85, by the afternoon and evening hours. It won’t be until late Wednesday night that the winds start picking up in our southeastern counties, peaking around 30-40 mph.

These impacts will likely stick around through early Thursday morning before the storm quickly exits east with some areas southeast of I-85 picking up 3-5 inches of rainfall. As a result, our central and southeastern counties are under a Flood Watch.

Once the storm exits east, much drier air will work in, allowing for a very pleasant end to the week.

Anticipate plenty of sunshine and highs only near 80 degrees by Friday afternoon. Temperatures do heat up into the weekend, reaching back around 90 degrees on Labor Day, but dry and sunny conditions will likely persist.

Keep the First Alert Weather App handy and check in for frequent updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe and have a great day!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.