PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Idalia impacts likely Wednesday, into Thursday morning

Idalia is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday morning.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our string of First Alert Weather Days continues Wednesday and into Thursday as rain sticks around ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s arrival in the Carolinas.

  • Wednesday: Rain moves in, winds pick up late
  • Thursday: Rain, winds exit early; drying out quickly!
  • Weekend: Low humidity, dry, comfortable

Hurricane Idalia is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning before moving over the Carolinas. With the center of circulation likely staying to the south of our area, the greatest risk for tornadoes, the highest wind gusts and highest rain totals will stay just to our south as well. With that being said, bands of rain and gusty winds are likely for portions of the area.

Forecast over the next few days.
Forecast over the next few days.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Wednesday morning will start off dry with temperatures in the low 70s. By midday, bands of rain will be lifting north and into the area. Rain will be filing in, especially along and southeast of I-85, by the afternoon and evening hours. It won’t be until late Wednesday night that the winds start picking up in our southeastern counties, peaking around 30-40 mph.

These impacts will likely stick around through early Thursday morning before the storm quickly exits east with some areas southeast of I-85 picking up 3-5 inches of rainfall. As a result, our central and southeastern counties are under a Flood Watch.

Once the storm exits east, much drier air will work in, allowing for a very pleasant end to the week.

Anticipate plenty of sunshine and highs only near 80 degrees by Friday afternoon. Temperatures do heat up into the weekend, reaching back around 90 degrees on Labor Day, but dry and sunny conditions will likely persist.

Keep the First Alert Weather App handy and check in for frequent updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe and have a great day!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts
Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were both arrested.
Two charged after pointing gun, attempting to rob woman at Salisbury grocery store
Idalia has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane as of the 5 p.m. update Tuesday.
NHC: Idalia strengthens to Category 4 hurricane
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion
CMPD's SWAT team is responding to a barricaded person in west Charlotte.
SWAT team responded to barricaded person in west Charlotte

Latest News

More than 50 flights have been canceled at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as...
50+ flights canceled at Charlotte airport, others delayed as Hurricane Idalia nears
Charlotte area forecast: 11 p.m. Tuesday
Hurricane Idalia preps
Hurricane Idalia preps
County officials are asking that residents clear storm drains ahead of impacts from Hurricane...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Stormwater: Clean storm drains before Hurricane Idalia