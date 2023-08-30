PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Evacuees head north to the Charlotte area out of the path of the storm

Many drivers on I-77 were staying ahead of the storm by heading north towards the Charlotte area.
Many drivers on I-77 were staying ahead of the storm by heading north towards the Charlotte area.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WBTV) - There are impacts in the Charlotte area from the hurricane. In South Carolina Lancaster County schools will go to remote learning on Thursday as a precaution.

Wednesday night church services have been cancelled in some areas.

On Wednesday many residents of the South Carolina low country as well as those from Georgia and Florida have been on I-77 headed north away from danger.

“We were coming up to Charlotte to visit our daughter and granddaughter,” said Ron Landers of Orlando. “We were going to leave on Wednesday but because of the hurricane we decided to get an early start.”

Landers said getting an early start kept him ahead of the worst of the weather.

“We hit 95, we hit a lot of rain, all the way up from Savannah all the way up to 26. Once we got to 26 it let up a little bit,” Landers added.

“Today we’re going to Charlotte because we evacuated from South Carolina from the hurricane that’s coming, and she has a flight to catch from there,” said Lillian Mollot and Savannah Moore.

Lillian and Savannah were riving from Charleston to Charlotte. They said they could already see the impact of the storm when they left Charleston on Wednesday morning.

“It was already like flooding and most of the area, like we put her car in a parking garage and on the way there…there was like streets you couldn’t really go through, you couldn’t cross the street without like swimming in it,” they added.

“Ah…it was pretty bad, yeah, yeah, it was,” said Tommy Davis. He and his wife said they weren’t fleeing the hurricane, but admitted the timing for their trip from Columbia to Pennsylvania couldn’t have been better.

“We used to live in Wilmington, NC, and we ran from hurricanes,” Davis added.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts
Hurricane Idalia is forecast to impact the Carolinas.
NHC: Idalia over southern GA, heading toward Carolinas
Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were both arrested.
Two charged after pointing gun, attempting to rob woman at Salisbury grocery store
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion
CMPD's SWAT team is responding to a barricaded person in west Charlotte.
SWAT team responded to barricaded person in west Charlotte

Latest News

Idalia made landfall in Florida as a strong Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Idalia impacts likely Wednesday into Thursday morning
North Myrtle Beach
South Carolinians bracing for Idalia
NHC: Idalia makes landfall in Florida as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 3 hurricane
NHC: Idalia makes landfall in Florida as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 3 hurricane
NHC: Idalia strengthens to Category 4 hurricane
NHC: Idalia strengthens to Category 4 hurricane
The company said line techs, service crews and other personnel are ready to go if widespread...
Duke Energy crews prepared for Hurricane Idalia impacts