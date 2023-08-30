Duke Energy crews prepared for Hurricane Idalia impacts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Hurricane Idalia continues to approach Florida and the Carolinas, Duke Energy crews are gearing up to combat any potential outages.

The company said line techs, service crews and other personnel are ready to go if widespread outages occur.

Impacts from Idalia aren’t expected to reach the Carolinas until later in the day Wednesday and into Thursday, however, rain and storms has already caused issues in the Carolinas this week.

Storms Tuesday night knocked out power to more than 10,000 customers in the Charlotte region.

Duke Energy officials recommended having flashlights and fresh batteries on hand in case of any outages. They also are reminding everyone to keep their phones charged.

Outage maps from all utilities across North Carolina and South Carolina can be found here.

