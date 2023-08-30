PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Drive-by shooting captured on doorbell camera

Doorbell camera video shows when the suspect of a drive by shooting sped through an East Nashville neighborhood Sunday morning.
By Sharon Danquah and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Doorbell camera video shows the moment vehicles involved in a drive-by shooting sped through an East Nashville neighborhood Sunday morning, WSMV reports.

People in the area said they heard gunshots coming from cars speeding down the road. A witness said they heard screeching tires and more than eight different gunshots in less than 10 seconds.

The sound of gunshots is not how Stephen Rodriguez expected to wake up Sunday morning.

“It was so loud and so apparent that it was definitely gunshots and not anything else,” Rodriguez said. “I dropped to the floor really quickly.”

Rodriguez said after the shooting, he immediately called the police and checked his cameras. The footage showed a white SUV being chased and shot at by a black sedan, according to Rodriguez.

The SUV can be heard making a sharp turn off camera before smashing into a ditch and mailbox.

“Honestly, it sounded like someone was firing gunshots at my house, so it was pretty scary in that moment,” Rodriguez said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. Police said the three women inside the SUV had just left an apartment complex that was being investigated for a different shooting.

The women told police they believed the person who started chasing them thought they were someone else.

“It was just really scary and concerning for the neighborhood,” Rodriguez said.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia's...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts
Hurricane Idalia moved into southern Georgia after making landfall in Florida early Wednesday...
NHC: Idalia moves into south GA as strong Category 1 hurricane
Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were both arrested.
Two charged after pointing gun, attempting to rob woman at Salisbury grocery store
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion
CMPD's SWAT team is responding to a barricaded person in west Charlotte.
SWAT team responded to barricaded person in west Charlotte

Latest News

NHC: Idalia makes landfall in Florida as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 3 hurricane
NHC: Idalia makes landfall in Florida as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 3 hurricane
More than 50 flights have been canceled at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as...
50+ flights canceled at Charlotte airport, others delayed as Hurricane Idalia nears
A person was killed in a crash on Albemarle Road in Charlotte early Wednesday.
1 killed in southeast Charlotte crash, Medic says
The company said line techs, service crews and other personnel are ready to go if widespread...
Duke Energy crews prepared for Hurricane Idalia impacts
Hurricane Idalia moved into southern Georgia after making landfall in Florida early Wednesday...
NHC: Idalia weakens to Category 1 hurricane, moves into south GA